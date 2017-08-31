Grandpa rapes 4-year-old girl

Police at Nselema in Machinga district are keeping in custody a 72-year-old man for raping his 4-year-old granddaughter.

According to Machinga police publicist Davie Sulumba, the suspect has been identified as Robert Kafantaye.

He said the victim stays with her mother just 20 metres away from the house of her grandparents.

On August 22, grandmother to the victim noticed that the child had difficulties in walking and when she asked her what the problem was, the victim did not disclose.

The publicist further said that on August 23 during evening hours, the victim started crying when she was coming from the toilet.

This was when she revealed to her grandmother that she was feeling pain in her private parts and that blood was oozing from her genitals.

She further revealed that she had been raped by her grandfather.

“The victim narrated that the suspect dragged her into his house and forced himself on her twice,” said Constable Sulumba.

When the matter was reported to Nselema Police Post, the child was furnished with a report for medical treatment and examination at Chikweo health centre where it was proved that she was indeed sexually abused.

Kafantaye who hails from Nantunga village, Traditional Authority Chikweo is in Police custody and will later appear in court to answer the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.