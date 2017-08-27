One killed, another injured in road accident

A man died and another suffered injuries after being hit by a motor vehicle in the central lakeshore district of Nkhotakota.

Police have identified the deceased as 40-year-old Kandomo Juma and the injured man as Davie Ndala aged 34.

Nkhotakota Police Station Deputy Spokesperson Paul Malimwe told Malawi24 that the accident occurred during the night of Thursday at Chizongwe village along Salima-Nkhotakota M5 road.

At the time, Edgar Mwale aged 32 was driving a Toyota Cresta registration number BQ 8133 heading towards Nkhotakota boma from Salima district direction.

“Upon reaching Chizongwe village, he hit a pedal cyclist who carried a pillion passenger heading towards the same direction,” Malimwe told Malawi24.

Due to the impact, the cyclist and the pillion passenger sustained serious injuries.

The two were rushed to Nkhotakota district where they were admitted for treatment. But Juma died the following day while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The other victim Ndala was later referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital for further tests.

The deceased Juma hailed from Ngwata village while Ndala hails from Chongole village Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota respectively.

Meanwhile police are reminding all road users to observe traffic regulations especially during night time to avoid such deaths.