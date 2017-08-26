…Wanderers through to the final.

Richard Chipuwa was the hero of the day when he saved two penalties to send Be Forward Wanderers into this year’s Carlsberg Cup final at the expense of Moyale Barracks FC at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Nomads are into the final for the second time in a row after winning 3-2 on penalties and they will now be looking to defend the the cup.

The two teams met in a Super League encounter from which the Soldiers conceded five goals but on Saturday, they improved their defence to close down the Nomads who were without some key players in the encounter.

The highly anticipated match failed to reach its expectations as both teams were unable to keep possession, hence registering some few shots especially in the first half.

Peter Wadabwa came close to breaking the deadlock in the 23rd minutes but his effort was equally saved by Juma Chikwenga in goals for the hosts and that was the only shot on target in the entire half.

Come second half, Charles Kamanga’s side started the half with more of attacking intent and almost got their opener when Lessman Singini raced through Nomads’ defence to release Khuda Muyaba who failed to tap in from the close range.

The Mzuzu based Soldiers looked more likely to score in the half, with Singini, Muyaba and Clifford Fukizi all threatening the defending champions who were living dangerously.

The Nomads struggled to offer much resistance against the Soldiers who were attacking from all angles as they tried to avoid the penalty shootout knowing how difficult it is to face Chipuwa in a one to one situation.

The visitors then introduced Khumbo Ng’ambi for Precious Msosa while the home side brought in Deus Mkutu for Smith Kadawasi.

Joseph Kamwendo had his moment of brilliance when he dribbled past two Moyale Barracks defenders to release Ng’ambi whose drive missed the goal mouth by some inches.

Moyale then made their last substitution when they brought in Charles Chilembo for Lessman Singini while Wanderers introduced Jabulani Linje for Mike Kaziputa.

Toward the end of the match, Wanderers won a penalty when Boy Boy Chima was judged to have handled the ball inside the penalty box by the referee of the day Harrison Chiunda.

However, Kamwendo saw his spot kick well saved by Chikwenga, taking his penalty misses to four this season alone.

The match had to be decided on penalties where Chipuwa made his mark by saving Chilembo and Mkutu’s penalties before Wadabwa’s decisive penalty which was enough to send the Nomads into the final.

Wanderers will face either Red Lions or Nyasa Big Bullets who are playing in the other semifinal match on Sunday at Bingu National Stadium.