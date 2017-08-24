Road accident kills pedestrian

A 34-year-old man has died after being hit by a car as he was crossing a road in Dowa district.

The man who has been identified as Jabesi Chipasula, was struck on Thursday at Chezi Trading centre when he was crossing the road from right to left.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda told Malawi24 that the motor vehicle registration number NS 2186 Toyota Hiace that was being driven by Josephy Kumbuyo, 37, was coming from the direction of Lilongwe going towards Salima with fifteen passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Chezi Trading Centre he hit a male pedestrian who was crossing the road from right to left side of the road.

“Following the impact the pedestrian sustained severe head injuries and died while receiving treatment at Chezi Health Centre,” Kaponda told Malawi24.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital revealed that death was due to head injuries and loss of blood.

Police have since advised motorists and pedestrians to use the road with great care.

The deceased hailed from Chadza Village Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe District.