Mbolembole names Malawi National Women team for Cosafa preps

The Malawi National Women Football Team will go into camp on Monday 28th August 2017 at the Mpira Village in Blantyre in preparation for the Cosafa Women Championship to be held in Zimbabwe next month.

Malawi have been drawn against hosts Zimbabwe as well as Zambia and Madagascar.

Coach Stuart Mbolembole has called into camp 32 players including two Europe based stars Tabitha Chawinga who plays for Kvarnsvedenik FC in Sweeden and Chisomo who stars for Altera Porta in Austria.

The Full Squad is as follows;

Goalkeepers

1. Thoko Mwase BT Zero FC

2. Memory Gama Skippers FC

3. Martha Banda BT Zero FC

4. Mercy Sikelo Ntopwa Super Queens FC

Defenders

5. Fatsireni Kazembe Skippers FC

6. Emily Jossam Skippers FC

7. Chikondi Duwe Play Football Malawi

8. Eluby Bottoman DD Sunshine FC

9. Wezzie Mvula DD Sunshine FC

10. Ruth Nyirongo DD Sunshine FC

11. Chimwemwe Madisi DD Sunshine FC

12. Maureen Phiri CY Sisters FC

13. Sylvia Phiri Ntopwa Super Queens FC

14. Patricia Nyirenda Ntopwa Super Queens FC

15. Cecilia Mughogho Rumphi Shooters FC

Midfielders

16. Lucy Chiumia BT Zero FC

17. Sungeni Msiska BT Zero FC

18. Pilirani Malora BT Zero FC

19. Madina Ngulube DD Sunshine FC

20. Fanny Mwale DD Sunshine FC

21. Shira Dimba Skippers FC

22. Sabina Thom DD Sunshine FC

23. Mwai Ziwa Moyale Women’s FC

24. Chimwemwe Sapangwa BT Zero FC

Strikers

25. Temwa Chawinga BT Zero FC

26. Mary Chabvinda BT Zero FC

27. Zione Robert Ntopwa Super Queens

28. Naomi Mwale Moyale Women’s FC

29. Chikondi Gondwe CY Sisters

30. Carlo Mathyola DD Sunshine FC

31. Tabitha Chawinga Kvarnsvedenik FC – Sweeden

32. Chisomo Kazisonga Altera Porta – Austria

Technical Team

1. Stewart Mbolembole Head Coach

2. Maggie Chombo 1st Assistant Coach

3. Andrew Chikhosi 2nd Assistant Coach

4. Sibusiso Padambo Goalkeeper Trainer

5. Milly Kumwenda Team Doctor

6. Catherine Chikandula Team Manageress

*Information by Football Association of Malawi*