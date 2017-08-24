Police recover vehicle stolen from South African

Malawi Road Traffic officers in Machinga district have impounded a vehicle which is believed to have been stolen from South Africa.

According to police report, the vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner registration number RU8817 was recovered on Tuesday, August 22.

It is reported that on this day the officers led by Sub-Inspector Chigenda of Machinga police mounted a roadblock at one of the points in the district.

Police information indicates that officers on duty stopped the car and upon checking it, they discovered that the COF belongs to a different vehicle while the registration number belongs to a Toyota pickup.

The revelation came after a follow up with road traffic directorate.

After another follow up with the Anti-motor Vehicle Theft Unit, the police discovered that the vehicle was stolen from South Africa.

Meanwhile, the car is at Anti Motor Vehicle Theft Unit offices in the commercial city of Blantyre while the driver is in police custody as investigations are still underway.