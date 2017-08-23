Judiciary support staff strike resolved

Courts across the country are set to reopen as Judiciary support staff have agreed to return to work.

The employees who were striking to force government to start giving them house allowances say they will reopen courts on Thursday, ending a three-week impasse that saw Malawians failing to access courts.

In a press statement made available to Malawi24 signed by president of members of staff of the Malawi Judiciary Charles Lizigeni, the Judiciary staff say they have ended the strike following legal advice from their legal advisors and after an appeal from the Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda.

The workers also considered Malawians’ right of access to justice and legal remedies of the citizenry.

“We wish to inform members of the general public that members of the support staff of the Malawi Judiciary have resolved to resume work as of Thursday, August 24, 2017 (the resolution), after a lawful industrial action that commenced on July 31, (The strike),” reads part of the statement.

The workers have however said they will still fight for the house allowances using other avenues.

The Judiciary support staff have also vehemently rejected claims by the government through its recent statement that the strike was illegal.

“We wish to make it clear to the public that contrary to false assertions made by the Minister of Finance and the Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the strike is lawful and fully compliant with all sections of the Labour Relations Act with particular reference to section 44,” says the press release.

The employees’ decision comes after government warned that the workers will not receive their salaries if they continued with the strike.