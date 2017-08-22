Africa’s Talking supports ICTAM’s innovation forum

… Chilima to grace the occasion

Information Communication and Technology Association of Malawi’s (ICTAM) Innovation Forum which is scheduled to take place in October this year at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge has received a massive boost with the news that Africa’s Talking has emerged as the first firm to offer its support.

ICTAM Vice President Bram Fudzulani confirmed the development to this publication saying as an association, they are encouraged with the response they are getting from the private sector.

“As you know Innovation Forum is an initiative aimed at encouraging and rewarding individuals and organizations’ excellent innovation. So far, Africa’s Talking has joined the initiative to support the event in October,” he said.

Fudzulani then added that the mobile service provider will provide this year’s winners with a platform that allows the winners to have their mobile applications access Africa’s Talking’s SMS, USSD and mobile payment platform.

“This allows this year’s winners to go beyond just winning the awards but we would like to see them go a step ahead monetizing their ideas and push them into technology entrepreneurs,” he explained.

He then explained that ICTAM is excited with the confirmation that the country’s Vice President Saulos Chilima will grace the occasion as a guest of honour.

“We just received a confirmation from the office of the Vice President that he has accepted to be the guest of honour for this year’s forum. This proves that this year’s forum will be the best,” he concluded.

Recently, ICTAM President Wisely Phiri reiterated that the best innovation winner of this year’s ICT innovation award will be sent to Commonwealth ICT Application Forum in Rwanda next year.

He said the winner’s presence at next year’s forum in Rwanda will help in strengthening collaboration with regional players in promoting innovation within Africa.

The mobile service provider, Africa’s Talking, is currently operating in six countries within Africa.