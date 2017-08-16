Mutharika angry at Judges

Malawi president, Peter Mutharika, is angry and this time his anger is not at his political opponents but at the other branch of government called the judiciary.

The President has lashed out at judges for derailing his government’s efforts to end corruption.

Mutharika has claimed that the injunctions the courts grants destroys the country and are evidence that the Judiciary is not working together with the Executive and Legislature in ending corruption.

President Mutharika was speaking on Tuesday when he presided over the swearing in ceremony of two new High Court Judges, Justice Jack N’riva and Justice Thomson Ligowe, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

The ceremony was administered by High Court Deputy Registrar Agnes Patemba.

The Malawi leader said there must be a total separation of powers among the three branches of government – Judiciary, Legislature and Executive – since that is what rules of good governance demands.

“While my government will continue upholding rules of governance, let me appeal for harmony among the three branches of government. No branch should step on the way of the other.

“For instance, the battle against corruption can be won if the three branches of government are working together; some of the injunctions the judiciary grant are really destroying this country,” he said.

Mutharika then advised the newly sworn in judges to treat all people equally and to always put Malawi first before anything else.

Present during the ceremony were Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, and Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara among other officials.

Until their appointment on June 29 this year, N’riva and Ligowe were High Court of Malawi and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Registrars, respectively.