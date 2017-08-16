Devotion: Your tongue is your pen

Psalms 45 : 1 “My HEART overflows with a goodly theme; I address my psalm to a King. My tongue is like the pen of a ready writer.”

Your tongue is a spiritual pen writing a story for your life. Whatever story you write for yourself, you live that story. Therefore it is important that you write a good story.

Joel 3:10 says let the weak say I am strong. In the midst of your weakness you can change your story by writing strength and then you will start living in your strength. Job 22:29 also tells us that when men cast you down then you will say there is an upliftment. This means that even though you are down you can write an uplifting story and be able to rise again.

Your story of life or death can be written by your tongue(Pro 18:21). Whatever situation you may be, learn to write a good story for your life. Write a story that uplifts, that gives life and that motivates. Refuse to write a negative story because you will live in the story that you have written.

Confession

I will always write a good story with my tongue of success, victory, dominion, abundance and other positives. I refuse to write a negative story for my life. In Jesus Name. Amen

