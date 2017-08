Rihanna geared to help Malawian girls

Musician Rihanna will donate bikes to Malawian girls to use when going to school.

According to BBC, this is the new part of partnership between the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Chinese bike-sharing company called Ofo.

Rihanna will bankroll a campaign called 1km Action in form of providing scholarships to help hundreds of girls attend secondary school in Malawi and those who will qualify for a scholarship will receive bikes to get to school.

According to Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, there are approximately 4.6 million students across Malawi but only 8 percent of the students complete secondary school and one of such reasons is poor transport communication.

“I am so happy about the Clara Lionel Foundation’s new partnership with Ofo because it will help so many young people around the world receive a quality education.

“And also help the young girls of Malawi get to school safely, cutting down the very long walks they make to and from school all alone,” said Rihanna.