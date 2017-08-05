No end in sight for judiciary strike: government refuses to give in

Government has rejected demands by Malawi Judiciary support staff for the government to start giving them house allowances.

The employees who downed tools on Monday this week, demanded government to be paying them house allowances just as it does for magistrates, judges and other senior Judiciary officers.

Responding on the matter, government has disclosed that the workers cannot get the allowances as per demanded arguing their perks are meant to cater for the rental bills.

The treasury also disclosed that magistrates and judges get house allowances for security reasons due to the nature of their jobs.

Confirming the development, Judiciary staff union spokesperson Andy Hariwa said the treasury has disclosed that they are not giving the allowances.

“Actually we have received two communications from government, the other communication is from the secretary to the treasury, he has responded on behalf of the minister of finance that we are not getting house allowances as per request,” said Hariwa.

He added by disclosing to have received another communication from the office of the Attorney General (AG) that they should go for reconciliatory talks on the matter.

Hariwa however said they will continue striking until their grievances are addressed.

Meanwhile, justice has been left to a standstill in Malawi as courts are closed and many cases are not being heard due to the workers’ strike.