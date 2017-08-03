Blackouts to get worse until December: Escom needs 5 years of heavy rainfall

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has said Malawi will continue to experience power cuts unless the country receives above normal rainfall for five consecutive years.

The corporation has said the electricity situation in the country will change after rainwater increases water levels in Lake Malawi or after short term solutions are implemented.

Escom has since organised regional meetings to enable its customers prepare for massive power cuts that will occur from August to December this year.

According to a letter signed by Escom Chief Executive Officer Evelyn Mwapasa addressed to Chief Executive Officer of Malawi Confederations of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the meeting has been organised in the knowledge that businesses and institutions such as hospitals will from time to time experience load shedding.

“Whilst we are implementing some interventions to minimise the impact of the challenges on our customers, it is essential that our customers especially the business community and crucial services like hospitals put up mitigation measures to minimize the impact,” she says in the letter.

Escom has therefore called on its customers from the business sector to attend regional meetings that have been organised to update them on the status of the electricity situation in the country.

At the meetings, Escom will give customers a clear picture of the situation to enable them plan better for the blackouts.

According to the letter, the body will be conducting meetings in all the country’s regions.

In the southern region a meeting was conducted on Monday, in central region a similar meeting will be held on Wednesday 9 August at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe and in the northern region it will be on Tuesday 15 August at Mzuzu Hotel.