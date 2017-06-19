Tay Grin surprises Rick Ross with a gift in Iceland

Internationally recognized Malawian rapper Tay Grin has energetically reached the finishing line of Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland having handed a gift to American hip hop icon Rick Ross.

The three day happening glamorously reached a comma yesterday, 18th June.

Tay Grin was Africa`s sole representative at this year`s edition. By virtue of being a hip hop artist, he was in the light place as the festival aims at celebrating hip hop.

The Nyau King shared the stage with Rick Ross and Big Sean among other big names in the industry. He felt a return home would be less colourful minus honouring Ross with a distinguished present.

Simple as it seems, a walking stick was given to the biggest boss as Rick Ross real name William Leonard Roberts II. It was specially made in the warm heart of Africa for the American Mcee, from what Grin describes as a rare African wood that is reserved for royalty.

Born Limbani Kalilani, he has shared the Iceland experience with his fans on social media through a picture. It shows Tay giving the present to Rick, a black walking stick.

“Being the biggest boss I felt it was only right to give him such a gift. a great symbol of Power and respect,” says Grin in a caption.

The post has attracted more positive comments with most people expressing admiration for Kalilani. Heavy traffic continues to flow in his comment box.