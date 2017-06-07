Devotion: Be responsible

Gen 3:11-13 WEB* “God said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten from the tree that I commanded you not to eat from?” The man said, “The woman whom you gave to be with me, she gave me fruit from the tree, and I ate it.” Yahweh God said to the woman, “What have you done?” The woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.”

The story of Adam and Eve is the example of people who dont take responsibilities of their own actions. When Adam was asked about his offence he accused the woman. He didnt even acknowledge that Eve was his wife. He described her as a Woman given to her. Likewise the woman accused the serpent for her action. None of them took responsibility for what they had done and hence would not ask for forgiveness for their sins. If they had acknowledged their faults and had taken full responsibility, they would have possibly asked for forgiveness. Possibly Yahweh the faithful and forgiving Father would have exempted them from the punishments that followed.

There are times when some blame others for almost every mishap caused by their actions.They blame the government, their boss, examinations, economy, their spouse or other people or systems. They never acknowledge their responsibilities and as a result they dont take corrective action to change and improve the situation. However when you acknowledge your responsibility,you are likely going to take a good corrective measure that would solve and resolve the situation at hand.

David took full responsibility of the adultery and related death sin he had committed. After committing adultery with Uriah wife, David planned also for his death. When Prophet Nathan had come to him, he acknowledged his sin. After acknowledging his sin David was spared from death. The prophet announced to him that His sin had been taken away and he had been spared from death. 2Sa 12:13 WEB* “David said to Nathan, “I have sinned against Yahweh.” Nathan said to David, “Yahweh also has put away your sin. You will not die.”

Some actions you undertake may not work as expected. You may lose some resources because of your action. You may end up in sin. As a believer, take full responsibility and look for a way to recover immediately instead of putting the blame on someone.

Prayer

Thank you Father because of your Word. I will never blame others for the issues that are within my control. I will always be guided by your Holy Spirit in order to make the right decisions. In Jesus Name.Amen.

