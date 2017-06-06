Parents seek audience with Mutharika over Chanco closure

Concerned parents for students from Chancellor College (Chanco), a constituent college of University of Malawi (UNIMA), have disclosed that they are to meet President Peter Mutharika to have talks on the closure of the college.

Leader for the concerned parents Paul Chikwekwe said they hope Mutharika who is Chancellor of Unima can help in resolving issues that led to the closure of the institution.

Chikwekwe added that they are waiting for the scheduling of the meeting by the Office President and Cabinet (OPC).

“We want to meet the state president as the first parent and we believe with him we can come up with some solutions on the matter,” said Chikwekwe.

Leader for students at Chanco Sylvester Ayuba James said he hopes the meeting will click a positive button on the need to have the college opened.

Chanco was closed following a sit in by academic staff who are demanding harmonisation of salaries for UNIMA employees working as lectures.

The lectures argued that academic staff from College of Medicine (CoM) receive more money yet they are also employed by UNIMA.

However, UNIMA council justified the differences on perks saying CoM lectures receive another package on top of the salary for also working in public hospitals.