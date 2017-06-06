CCAP infighting worries authorities

He might have sang for his fans, but the song “Tasowa Chikondi” by Mlaka Maliro condemning churches for using courts to seek justice has echoed on the minds of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) authorities who have urged members to refrain from using the courts to resolve their differences.

The sentiments follow legal battle between Reverend Timothy Nyasulu and eight others who are challenging the election of Reverend Levi Nyondo and other office bearers at the general assembly the church had in 2016 describing it as unconstitutional, and calling further for an emergency elective general assembly.

The applicants also fault the synod’s Moderator, John Gondwe, who is the first defendant [alongside the nine) for failing to call for a special meeting of the synod to resolve disputes that ensued within the synod regarding the limit of term of office for the General Secretary and Vice General Secretary, positions being held by Nyondo and Reverend Joseph Mwale respectively.

Speaking during the General Assembly currently under CCAP’s general secretary for Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe Reverend Collin Mbawa urged church members to follow church structures in resolving issues.

Mbawa argued that the church is getting a bad image when its members take issues to court.

Meanwhile, the court has set June 15 2017 for hearing of the first case.