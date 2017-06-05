Blue Eagles call for crisis meeting

Blue Eagles F.C management seeks to bang heads this week as the team has only managed one win in seven games this campaign.

In their two most recent games, the Area 30 side lost to 0-3 to Red Lions on Sunday before a 1-0 loss to Premier Bet Wizards in the topflight league.

In the league the side is on position 9 having just five points from five matches.

Their only win was in the league against rookies Master Security . They won 2-0.

The side was also a fortnight ago week booted out of the Airtel Top 8 Cup after losing to Kamuzu Barracks F.C.

Reports that Malawi24 is following show that the team has called for a crisis meeting which is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

Among other things the meeting is supposed to reasosn for their unpleasant start this campaign as well as raise solutions.

‘’ You may recall that the team played 7 competitive games and won only one game. This is happening at the time management (sponsor) is pouring massive financial and technical support to run the team.’’ Reads a circular notifying the Executive members and supporters who are to be present at the meeting.

The Eagles were contenders for the league last season but slipped to finish fourth having 54 points seven adrift of eventual winners Kamuzu Barracks.