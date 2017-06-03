Adrian Kwelepeta set to launch Live or Die Story album

The Sunbird Search for a Star 2013 winner, Adrian Kwelepeta, is back with a second album entitled Live or Die Story.

The 10 track solo album is set to be launched at Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe on Friday, June 30 this year, having been over a year in the making at the UK record label ‘Spare Dog Records’ with Swedish producer Mattias Stanackle.

“It [The album] will come out internationally on iTunes and Spotify,” confirmed the talented guitarist and percussionist.

Adrian indicated that during the launch of his album on June 30, Moto Buu Band and Mbanayi Band will be the supporting acts. He further indicated that the performances will start at 8pm with an entry fee of K2000.

The young multi-talented artist said he will sell his album worldwide and plans a Europe tour next year in June to promote the Live or Die Story.

Earlier in March, he released a musical video titled ‘Chulu Cha Mchele’ from the album and the audio track is enjoying airplay in most local radio stations.

“Live Or Die Story” is an Afro-Folk Rock style album and a great work of art by Adrian whose musical career came to limelight in 2013 after winning Sunbird Search for a Star music competition.