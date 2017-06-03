Man in cooler over chamba

Police in Limbe on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for being found in possession of cannabis sativa popularly known as Chamba.

Assistant police spokesperson Widson Nhlane identified the suspect as Dick Jeremiah.

He said some well-wishers tipped the police that Jeremiah was selling the drug at a certain Shabeen within the township.

“After a search was conducted he was found with two packets containing chamba and 130 twists,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the illegal drug has been taken to Bvumbwe research station for further examination.

Jeremiah is expected to appear before court to answer the charge of being found in possession of cannabis sativa.

He comes from Nkhuku village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje.