I will be putting on my ‘nthini’ – Katsonga

…obtains injunction against Parliamentary dress code

Despite his suspension, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mwanza Central Davies Katsonga has insisted that he will continue putting on his Ngoni tribe headgear known as ‘nthini’.

Katsonga who was reported to have defiled standing order 205 that gives an explanation on the dressing style for MPs in the House disclosed that he will put on his nthini in the National Assembly arguing the standing order does not forbids the headgear.

The MP is reported to have obtained a court injunction restraining the Speaker of Parliament from giving him another suspension for his dressing.

“The standing order number 205 talks about black suits, trouser, jacket and putting on a necktie which I wore at that time but it does not forbid other necessities that a person can wish to put on, women are allowed to put on headgears, Zibangiri but those are not mentioned in the standing order,” said Katsonga.

The injunction is yet to be effective as Parliament is exempted from such court orders during parliamentary meetings.

Meanwhile the legal committee is yet to review the standing order as it has attracted debate on whether MPs can have traditional clothing when attending the sittings.

Some cultural groups faulted the decision to have Katsonga suspended arguing he showed his wish to have Malawian culture not being diluted with western type of dressing.