I want you here’, Mutharika not done with slurs on JB

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has once again called on former President Joyce Banda to come back following her self-imposed exile.

President Mutharika was speaking on Wednesday in the commercial city of Blantyre when he presided over the official launch of the 29th Trade Fair at the Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds, whose theme was ‘Productivity, a Source of Export Competitiveness.

Mutharika said it has been a long time since the former president left the country for America.He called on Banda to stop boarding minibuses when she wants to travel in America saying he need her here in Malawi.

“Tell that someone who stole our money and fled the country to come back. Tell that somebody to come here in Malawi. She should stop boarding minibuses in America and the best way is to come back to Malawi and she should also stop insulting my government,” said Mutharika.

Banda who was recently pictured at a bus stage waiting to board a bus in America left Malawi soon after losing the 2014 presidential elections.

At the same function, Mutharika also attacked the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) saying it dropped people into the lake.

“I can see the party is growing here in the south and I have heard that this party which sinks people into the lake, the Malawi Crocodiles Party, wants to come here in the south but they will fail,” said Mutharika.