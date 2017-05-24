Bullets fined again

It never rains but pours for struggling Nyasa Big Bullets who have been fined K100 000 by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for unsporting behavior during their goalless draw against Silver Strikers on Sunday in the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The peoples team were booted out of the competition following their quarterfinal first leg defeat before being held at home by the Central Bankers.

However, before the kickoff, Bullets players invaded Silver Strikers’ designated warm up area despite being warned by match officials.

Diverson Mlozi and Mussa Manyenje were seen by match officials warming up at their opponent’s area.

According to the FA, the behavior was contrary to article 24.1 and 24.17 of Airtel Top 8 Cup Rules and Regulations.

“As outlined in Articles 24.1, 24.17 of the Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hereby fines NMC Big Bullets Football Club K100, 000.00 for being found guilty of displaying unsporting behaviour during the 2017 Airtel Top quarterfinal 4 second leg match between NMC Big Bullets Football Club and Silver Strikers Football Club on Saturday 20th May 2017 at the Mulanje Park.

During the match NMC Big Bullets Football Club failed to take precaution measures to control their players from invading and doing warm up in the opponents designated area against the instructions of match officials, which is contrary to the above stated articles of the 2017 Airtel Top 8 Rules and Regulations.

Kindly note that all the fines must be paid before NMC Big Bullets Football Club’s next

fixture,” reads part of the statement which was signed by General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda.

However, the FA has advised Bullets to appeal within 48 hours if they are not happy with the verdict.

In a related development, the country’s soccer governing body has also fined the Central Bankers K100 000 for commuting the same offence.

The area 47 based giants were the first to arrive on the field of play and went straight to Bullets’ designated area before being confronted by match officials.