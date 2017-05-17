Oscar Kaunda appointed Civil coach

Civil Sporting Club have appointed Oscar Kaunda as the team’s assistant coach.

According to reports, Kaunda has been appointed as the team’s assistant coach after the club received recommendations from the head coach Franco Ndawa.

Ndawa told the club that he has recommended Kaunda because the former Civo coach is the right person for Civil as Kaunda has the expertise in managing the club.

Kaunda as Civo United coach helped the team to win the 2015 Standard Bank Cup after beating Be Forward Wanderers 1 nil at Civo stadium.

He was however fired last year due to CAF B license coaching requirement demanded by Football Association of Malawi’s Club License system.

Kaunda then led Zolozolo United to the quarterfinals of the Fisd Cup last season before being appointed as Masters Security assistant coach and later Lake Valley head coach.