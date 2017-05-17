Government to construct Sports Academies

Malawi Government has announced plans to construct Sports Academies in the country in order to nurture new talent for every sporting discipline.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Henry Mussa made the announcement during the on-going parliamentary sitting in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

He said the Academies will identify new talent across the country for the betterment of sport.

“There must be a revolution in as far as sports development in Malawi is concerned.The only way to do that is to have Sports Academies across the country where various sporting disciplines in Football, Netball, Volleyball, Rugby, Squash, Boxing and many more will be trained. Apart from that, we will have to identify the upcoming youth footballers that will be ushered into the main team,” he told Parliament.

This will come as a good news to Sports Administrators who have been crying out for academies for identifying and nurturing talent for every sporting discipline in the country.

In football, Malawi had Surestream Academy which was training youngsters but the academy closed down due to financial problems.

The likes of Mike Mkwate, Dalitso Sailesi, Levison Maganizo, Brighton Munthali, Trevor Kalema, Bernard Chimaimba and many more football players are products of Surestream which was under former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets Captain Peter Mponda.

In netball, former Malawi National Netball team shooter Mary Waya opened her netball academy where school children are being trained.

Apart from netball, Malawi lags behind in other sporting disciplines during competitions due to poor preparations.