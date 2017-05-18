DPP MP suspended for ‘Malawian wear’

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) Davis Katsonga has been suspended from attending parliamentary meetings for putting on a traditional Ngoni headgear in the house.

Reports reveal that Katsonga who is MP for Mwanza Central was warned on Tuesday by Second Deputy Speaker Clement Chiwaya against putting on the headgear arguing it was contrary to standing order 104 of the Malawi National Assembly.

Katsonga then walked out, as per decision of the second deputy speaker as he kept arguing on the standing order.

On Wednesday, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Maxwell Thyolera rose on a point of order to notify the house that Katsonga was again wearing the headgear.

The development forced Chiwaya to suspend Katsonga from attending the meetings for the next seven days.

Chiwaya expressed his “disappointment” to the legislator for defying the standing order despite being warned a day before.

According to standing orders, only female Members of Parliament are allowed to put on headgear in the chamber.