Bullets-Silver match moved to Mulanje

The Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal encounter between NMC Big Bullets and Silver Strikers has been moved to Mulanje Park Stadium.

The newly built stadium will host its biggest game yet when the two sides clash on Sunday.

Initially, the match was supposed to take place at Zomba Community Centre Ground.

Last week NMC Bullets wrote Football Association (FAM) indicating that Zomba ground was their preferred venue but the People’s Team wrote FAM again yesterday changing their home venue to Mulanje Stadium.

“As FAM we have granted that request because at this level (quarterfinals) each team is supposed to play their home match at their preferred venue,” said FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka.

The following is the full fixture:

Saturday 20th May 2017

Blue Eagles vs. Kamuzu Barracks @ Nankhaka Stadium

Moyale vs. MAFCO @ Mzuzu Stadium

Azam Tigers vs. Be Forward Wanderers @ Kalulu Stadium

Sunday 21st May 2017

NMC Big Bullets vs. Silver Strikers @ Mulanje Stadium.