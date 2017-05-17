TNM brings Samsung Galaxy 8 to Malawi

In its quest to continuously provide its clientele with the latest in technological innovations, TNM has partnered with IT Centre as the official exclusive provider of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S8 in Malawi using its LTE/4G network.

The phone will be available from TNM under the Ultimate Contract package. With this packages, the user will get the S8+launch kit (fast battery charge kit, clear back cover and screen protector) +Dex station+ keyboard and mouse. The dock that turns your mobile into a desktop PC which enables users to seamlessly access apps, edit documents, browse the web, watch videos, reply to messages and more, directly from the smartphone on a larger display ( Smart TV), with keyboard and mouse”

Launched on April 28th, the S8 has so far received a lot of positive reviews and boasts of several special features, including Infinity Display – The Galaxy S8’s expansive display stretches from edge to edge, giving you the most amount of screen in the least amount of space. Bixby is the intelligent interface that is built into the Galaxy S8. Front camera -8 MP Selfie Camera.

Breaking the good news, Chief Officer, Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said TNM has been chosen to pioneer the S8 in Malawi as it is the only mobile telecoms operator providing the LTE/4G network platform which complements the Samsung Galaxy S8 technology.

“The best network platform has partnered the best in smart phone technology. The S8 is another cutting-edge innovation from Samsung which allows users to enjoy high class design and exciting experience that TNM offers through its LTE/4G network platform,” he said.

Deshmukh said the S8 is compatible with TNM’s expanded LTE/4G network coverage and offers transmission speeds of up to 100 Megabits per second for downloads that allows the users of to fully experience the best of what S8 can offer,” he added.