Chanco lecturers’ injunction worries parents

Concerned parents of Chancellor College (Chanco) students have expressed worry over a court injunction obtained by lecturers stopping implementation of recommendations by a mediator on the controversial salary disparities among University of Malawi (Unima) staff.

This follows a conciliatory report prepared by private practice lawyer Modecai Msiska to terminate and recover the 40 percent supplementary salary which College of Medicine (CoM) lecturers receive for working in public hospitals.

Commenting on the matter, leader of the concerned parents Paul Chikwekwe said the development will further delay the opening of the college.

“We met the lecturers to explain to us their side of the story and we met also the management by then the management had opted for legal proceedings but we advised that dialogue is the best way and that taking the matter in court will delay opening, unfortunately the lecturers have done something that we stopped the management.

“Now our worry is on the lecturers, why going to court? We thought dialogue is the best way, this will give unnecessary delay for the opening of the school,” said Chikwekwe.

However, Chancellor College Academic Staff Union (CCASU) President Anthony Gunde said the development will see the matter being fairly resolved.

Chanco students’ leader Sylvester Ayuba James has since faulted the management for being “dictatorial” on the matter.

CCASU has been protesting the salary differences among employees under UNIMA arguing that CoM lecturers were getting more money from their employer, University Council.

The development witnessed Chanco students being sent packing a few days after they had arrived for their new academic year.