Police told to investigate Kamlepo’s abduction

Malawi Human Rights Consultative Committee (MHRCC) has told the Malawi Police Service to investigate the abduction of Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua saying it is an issue of national interest.

Reacting to the police’s statement on the abduction of Kalua, MHRC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said police have a duty of letting the nation know the truth of a matter and not giving misleading information.

Kalua went missing on May 4 and was found three days later, tied up with a blue rope at Kwacha roundabout in Blantyre on May 7.

On May 8 the Malawi Police Service concluded that Kalua had faked his abduction and warned him that telling the police false information is an offence.

However, the statement by the police has not pleased MHRCC which says the police were supposed to release a report and not the statement.

“The statement which was released by the police on the matter to us was just a joke because they were supposed to release a report and not a statement of such issue and there was nothing which showed effort of the police on the matter.

“When you look well on the statement, it seems police only considered Kalua’s political history and not the facts of whole issue. So we are asking them to investigate much on the issue and give the nation a detailed report as to what happened to Kalua,” said Mkwezalamba.

The chairperson went further blaming the police for changing from good to bad when it comes to investigations saying they were much better in the past.