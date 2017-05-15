12 years for raping daughter

A 40-year-old man who raped his 16-year-old daughter in Machinga district has been sentenced to 12 years in jail.

The rapist, Kanyenga Damson, was found guilty of defilement which is in conflict with section 138 of the penal code.

Police prosecutor Rodrick Kamuona told the court that the suspect married a woman who already had four children.

The victim who is one of the woman’s four children from her earlier marriage was staying under the same roof with Damson and he took advantage of this to make sexual advances towards the teenager.

According to Kamuona, Damson began sexually abusing the girl in 2015 and every time he raped the girl he gave her K500 to secure her silence.

Later the girl got pregnant and it became public knowledge that Damson had been sexually abusing her.

The matter was reported to Ntaja police post which resulted into Damson’s arrest.

In court he was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in jail with hard labour.

Damson comes from Wadi village in the area of Traditional Authority Liwonde of Machinga district.