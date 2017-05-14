TNM Super League: Chitipa United humbled, Civil still winless

Chitipa United’s trip to the South ended in disappointment following a 4-nil defeat to Blantyre United at Mulanje Park Stadium in the TNM Super League on Sunday afternoon.

It follows another 2-nil defeat on Saturday to Premier Bet Wizards during a match in which the visitors struggled.

Former Mzuni FC winger Frackson Chisi scored twice before second half strikes from Jimmy Chikulekule and Sparrow Msowoya to hand Leo Mpulura his first three points in the top flight football.

At Dedza Stadium, Robin Ngalande rounded off the scoring as his brace helped Masters Security to their first league victory this season after overcoming Civil Sporting Club.

Both sides were looking for first wins in the TNM Super League but it was Benjamin Kumwenda’s side that triumphed on the day as they left Franco Ndawa winless.

Civil took the lead in the opening stages of the match through Innocent Tanganyika but Ngalande levelled the scoreline in the same half before netting the winner in the second half.

And at Chitowe Stadium, Mzuni FC produced a stunning performance to collect three points over stubborn Dwangwa United.

Henry Misinjo and Steve Mumba were on target for the green intellectuals before Patrick Macheso’s consolation in the late stages of the match.

The Green intellectuals have four points from the two games they have played so far in the on-going season.

Top guns were on bye as they concentrated on Airtel Top 8 competition.