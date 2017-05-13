Thieves targeting farms in Nkhotakota

As Malawians this year are expected to have a bumper harvest, police have warned them to be alert following a spike in maize thefts.

The call has been made by Nkhunga Police Station in Nkhotakota where there has been a spate of thefts on farms.

In an interview with Malawi24, Nkhunga Police Spokesperson Labani Makalani said there are some individuals who are stealing maize from the fields.

“The Nkhunga Police Station has so far recorded three cases where farmers have complained that their maize was stolen,” Makalani said.

He said two thieves have since been arrested in connection to the incidents and one has been convicted.

According to Makalani, on Tuesday Nkhunga magistrate court sentenced Wilson Gonandilawe, 32, to two years in jail for stealing dry maize from a farm belonging to Hellen Kamanga.

Makalani said the convict stole approximately thirteen bags of maize from the farm valued at K130, 000.

“Police investigations established that the convict had been stealing the maize during the night and he was selling it to unidentified vendors at Dwangwa trading centre.” said Makalani.

Police have also warned residents that they should not be buying maize from suspicious sellers as this may fuel cases of theft of maize in the area and Malawi at large.

The malpractice has led to some farmers to harvest their maize before the crop is ready while others are employing guards to protect their produce.

More than 6 million people last year were hit by hunger due to drought in some areas of the country.