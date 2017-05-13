Govt disappointed with traders for hiking sugar price

Government has expressed disappointment with some traders who are selling sugar at exorbitant prices.

This is coming at a time when there has been a scarcity of sugar on the market which has made some traders to take advantage of the situation by selling a 1kg packet of sugar at as high as K1200.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism Wiskes Nkombezi said Illovo Sugar Limited has assured them that there will be enough sugar on the market but he decried the conduct of some traders who are selling the commodity at a high price.

“It is unfortunate that there are some traders who are selling sugar at a very exorbitant price and we are surprised why some traders are doing that,” said Nkombezi.

He added that other traders are keeping the sugar so that they should sell it later at a very expensive price.

According to Nkombezi, a way to deal with such a malpractice is to flood the market with more sugar.

He also warned that the ministry will confiscate certificates of such traders.

Consumer rights body, the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) earlier expressed its disappointment over the price of sugar and called for government to allow other traders to import sugar.