Man gets 6 years for robbery with violence

A court in Limbe has sentenced a 20-year-old man to six years in prison with hard labour for robbery with violence.

According to deputy spokesperson for Limbe police Pedzesai Zembeneko, on 15 February this year Charles Magalasi together with other thieves attacked a resident and stole K300,000 cash and items worth K300,000.

“The victim was attacked at 7PM when he was coming from welcoming his visitors at Limbe bus depot,” said Zembeneko.

The thief was later caught and after a trial he was convicted of robbery with violence.

In mitigation, Magalasi asked the court to exercise lenience.

However, Limbe Dalton second grade magistrate Kobiri said giving the convict a long term imprisonment will deter would be offenders and will also help to reform him.

He then sentenced Magalasi to six years in jail.