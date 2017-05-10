Carlsberg Cup registration begins

All is set for the 2017 Carlsberg Cup to commence as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that registration for the cup is currently underway.

FAM Competitions Manager Gomezgani Zakazaka said in a press statement made available to this publication that registration for this year’s Carlsberg Cup is now open for regional league teams.

Zakazaka said each region will be allowed to register a maximum of 32 teams and the registration fee has been pegged at K20,000.

“Each region is supposed to register a maximum of 32 teams including all Premier Division teams and any other Division One teams which will be registered on first come first serve basis,” said Zakazaka.

He added that this year’s Carlsberg registration is already underway and it will close on 21st May.

“The regional draws will take place on Tuesday 23rd May and kickoff is Saturday 28th May,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malawi FA has said all the regional teams must register with their respective regional football association.

Be Forward Wanderers are the holders of the Carlsberg Cup which they won after beating Silver Strikers 5-4 on penalties.

Previous winners of the competition include Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks.