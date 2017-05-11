Steve Muliya celebrates a decade in ministry

One of the well-known gospels artists in Malawi Steve Muliya over the weekend organised a music party to celebrate reaching 10 years in ministry.

Muliya held his Zisomo gospel celebration on Sunday 7th of May at Robin’s Park Hall in Blantyre where several other gospel artists graced the event.

In an interview with Malawi24 reporter after his performance, Muliya said the turnout of fans to the show has motivated him and he has discovered that people can support him.

“This is the show that has been favoured so much by my fans in this year 2017, I have discovered that people can really love my ministry and am working tirelessly for my next album to be out so soon,” Muliya said.

The “Ndi Zotheka” star who is under Bishop Mark Kambalazaza and his Charismatic ministry celebrated a decade of his ministry in which he has been ministering in schools and in different churches across the country.

“I am under Archbishop Kambalazaza but I am a minister as well. I used to go to different places, in churches, in schools to preach the gospel to worship and sing so it has been a total of 10 year since I have been doing this,” he added.

Ethel Kamwendo, the three giants of Marvellous Deeds from Lilongwe, Favoured Martha, Thoko Katimba, Chiko Mulela, and Laston Kamwana graced the event which was also attended by many people.

Marvellous Deeds, who will soon hold a concert at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, stole the show as the fans enjoyed their five pieces delivered including the reggae song done by Antony Makondetsa titled “Mbumba ya Abraham” which saw everyone joining the dance floor enjoying the reggae piece.

The show was also spiced by free T-shirts for the first 20 early comers, and a raffle draw which saw people winning hampers courtesy of Candlex Malawi.