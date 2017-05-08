Speaker wants you to contribute to Parliament deliberations

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has told Malawians to contribute to the proceedings of the August House through their Members of Parliament (MPs).

In a post on Facebook, Msowoya has asked Malawians to be key players as their legislators are discussing matters of national importance in the August House.

“My humble request and plea to you all is that you should follow the proceedings to stay informed, to learn, to contribute and to actively participate in the governance of our lovely country, Malawi,” Msowoya said.

“Please, take time to engage your MPs, share your suggestions, views, recommendations and ideas on issues that will be discussed and on those which you want them to table on Thursdays,” Msowoya pleaded with Malawians.

On Thursdays, MPs table private members bills – an opportunity which they can use to propose legislation on issues that are important to their constituents.

The speaker said the day belongs to Malawians since they can tell their MPs what to table.

“Make the most of the Thursdays. Together, let us make Parliament work for Malawi. Remember that Malawi Parliament can only deliver if you play a part,” said Msowoya.

The 2017/2018 session was officially launched by President Peter Mutharika on Friday last week.

In his remarks during the opening ceremony, Mutharika said the economy of the country is returning on the wheels of recovery despite drought that hit the country in the past two years.

“Mr Speaker Sir, I can see that the economy is returning on the wheels of recovery. I am determined to ensure that our economy grows and it will. World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed that we are on the right path,” Mutharika said.