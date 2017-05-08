Female officer leads guard of honour

History has been made in the country as for the first time a female Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier was assigned to command the parade of the Guard of Honour at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

This was done on Sunday when President Peter Mutharika was leaving for South Africa to attend Pan African Parliament.

The parade was commanded by Major Hellen Soko of the second Battalion of the MDF.

Speaking before his departure, Mutharika hailed MDF for giving room to the female officer to take charge of this task.

“I would like to congratulate the MDF for enabling women officers to take charge of the parade,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika is expected to address the house on Wednesday and the President of Burkina Faso will open deliberations on Monday.

According to Malawi’s head of state, the meeting is important because 55 African countries will discuss a number of issues including economic development, trade, peace and security.

During the session, the First Lady Gertrude Mutharika will be bestowed as an ambassador for the Pan African Parliament.

The meeting happens once annually to allow member countries to discuss issues affecting them.