Airtel Top 8 rolls into action this week

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced dates‚ venues and kick-off times of the inaugural Airtel Top 8 Challenge Cup quarterfinal first-leg fixtures.

The quarterfinal first-leg fixtures will be played on Saturday and Sunday‚ 13 and 14 May 2017 in all the three regions of the country.

Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Mafco FC, Be Forward Wanderers, Moyale Barracks and Azam Tigers were the best perfomers in the 2016 season and will battle for the top flight where the winner will walk away with K15 million.

Top goals corer and player of the tournament will walk away with K500 thousand each, with man of the match in every match being given K50, 000.

Below is the full quarter final fixture list:

Saturday 13 May 2017

Silver Strikers vs. NMC Big Bullets @ BNS 14:30hrs

MAFCO vs. Moyale Barracks @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Sunday 14th May 2017

Kamuzu Barracks vs. Blue Eagles @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Be Forward Wanderers vs. Azam Tigers @ Balaka Stadium 14:30hrs

Semifinal draw will be conducted soon after the completion of quarter final matches.