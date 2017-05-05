‘Leave MCP,’ Kaliwo told

District chairpersons for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have urged general secretary Gustave Kaliwo to leave the MCP arguing that he is not following the party’s structures.

This follows Kaliwo’s presser in Blantyre where he announced that MCP is to have a convention in July to settle the infighting that has been there for a while.

Kaliwo faulted the MCP leadership for not meeting the demand of having a convention to determine the future of the party as per demanded by some members.

However six MCP district chairpersons have urged the general secretary to leave arguing that he has no have interest for the party.

Speaking after a press briefing in Lilongwe on Thursday, Eastern Region chairperson Harry Njilima said Kaliwo must follow structures on addressing party issues.

“So far as the party is concerned, it is him who doesn’t want the party, and if he had wanted the party he would have used structures,” said Njilima.

He further urged MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to discipline Kaliwo.

MCP authorities have since brushed aside calls to have a convention arguing Kaliwo does not have the powers to set dates for a convention.