We know nothing about Kamlepo’s missing – Police

The Malawi police have downplayed reports that they are keeping Rumphi East legislator Kamlepo Kalua following seizure of his cars by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

The sentiments follow reports by Kalua’s family members that they last set their eyes on him last week after seizure of the two vehicles.

This led to social media speculations that Kalua is in custody at the police headquarters in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

However, the police have downplayed reports that they are keeping in custody the legislator arguing that he is not on their wanted list.

Malawi police national spokesperson James Kadadzera has since urged Kalua “to come out” from his hiding place.

“If it is true that he is missing family members should report to the police and inform the police officers, what I can say is that we are not keeping him, if we need any suspect we let the nation know,” said Kadadzera.

Police together with MRA officials invaded Kalua’s house in search of Land cruiser registration number KA 8966 and Mercedes Benz registration RU 5437 that were suspected to have not been paid duty for.

Later the high court in Blantyre found the two cars in question to have been bought using proper procedures since Kalua as a legislator is allowed to buy a maximum of two vehicles without paying duty.