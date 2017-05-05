Malawi’s former Vice President Khumbo Kachali has disclosed that he will form a political party that will field a candidate in the 2019 polls.

Confirming the development, Kachali said he has teamed up with other politicians to establish the party.

“I can say that it’s not Khumbo Kachali alone but am among the members that are to establish the party in the country and it is true,” said Kachali.

He added that this follows the bad relationship he has with People’s Party (PP) members as he is accused of eyeing the presidential position in the party.

“Everyone who showed interest to work with Khumbo Kachali was fired and Malawians know about this, I don’t think they (PP) are to worry when they get the news that am leaving the party,” he added.

Kachali was among the members that stood strong for the survival of PP during the early days of its establishment.

He ascended to the position of vice president after Joyce Banda who is PP leader took over the leadership of this country following the death of Bingu wa Mutharika.

However, in 2014 Kachali was dumped for Sosten Gwegwe as running mate for Banda, a development that seemed not to have pleased Kachali.

In retaliation, he started working with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the rest of the campaign period.

After the elections he rejoined the PP arguing that he wanted to support it due to the absence of Banda who is on self-imposed exile.

But controversy sparked within the party as some members endorsed Kachali as caretaker.

The development saw PP member Nzomera Ngwira being axed from the party after he openly declared that Kachali was the acting president.