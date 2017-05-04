2017 TNM league roars into life

…Sponsor takes hype to Lilongwe

All roads lead to Civo Stadium on Saturday when the 2017 top elite TNM League roars back into life, with the sponsor looking forward to a competitive and exciting season.

The 2017 season will be launched under the theme A Decade of Soccer. TNM has been sponsoring the biggest football league in Malawi since 2006.

TNM’s Chief Officer, Consumer Services, Daniel Makata said all is set to launch the 2017 season which marks 10 years of TNM’s sponsorship.

“We have decided on the theme; A Decade of Soccer to build the celebration of an exciting and uninterrupted decade of football sponsorship in Malawi that has contributed significantly to the development of football in the country,” said Makata.

He said the launch of 2017 elite league in the country re-affirms TNM’s commitment towards uplifting standard of football.

Makata looked back to a thrilling 2016 season in which Kamuzu Barracks defied the odds to get the league honours and in the process rewrite Malawi’s soccer history. Against the 2016 season exploits, he urged new entrants to the league to stand up and be counted in Malawi’s elite football competition.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome new entrants Chitipa United, Masters Security Services and Blantyre United to elite football. The going does get tough for new entrants but with proper preparations and a strategic approach, they can become well established in a very short time,” said Makata.

The Chief Officer, Consumer Services appealed to teams, fans and all football stakeholders to exercise discipline, curb hooliganism and sustain the spirit of football as family sport.

To mark the kick off of the season, the integrated ICT and mobile network service provider has lined up a number of activities aimed at creating fun and entertainment at Civo Upper Stadium. Morning events include music performances by urban artists, a soccer juggling competition, a photo-shoot opportunity with the TNM Super League trophy plus other competitions where fans shall win various TNM Super League merchandise.

The fun will continue inside the stadium from 12 noon with kick-off of the curtain-raising match between Under 15 teams plus musical performances among other activities before the official season kick-off game between the defending league champions Kamuzu Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers.