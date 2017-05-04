Breaking: Times’ workers go on strike

…Demand 80 per cent salary increase

Trouble appears to be following Malawi’s oldest private media, Times Group Limited as a part of its workforce has downed tools following grievances over salary.

Information that Malawi24 has sourced from the aggrieved workers indicates that the workers on strike are demanding a 80% salary hike from the institution.

A source which has spoken to Malawi24 on strict condition of anonymity said that they have downed tools after management refused to attend to their grievances.

“We told management a week ago that we would down tools if they would not adhere to our demands. They did nothing and finally we have downed tools,” said the source.

The source further disclosed that despite them warning management of the industrial action days earlier, management did not reach out to them.

“They don’t appreciate us, so even when we told them that we would down tools, they were not bothered,” said the source.

Asked on which departments had downed tools, the source said it was the printing department which has decided to withhold labour.

“I can only speak on my behalf and that of my colleagues, so it’s just in the printing department that we have suspended working,” he said.

The source further disclosed that only a 80% hike would force them back to work.

“No threats will move us, it’s only the salary hike that we will understand,” he said.

Malawi24 has been reliably informed that other departments are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to join in the strike or start their own depending on the decision that Times management will make.

Times which publishes the Daily Times and Malawi News also owns Times Radio and Television. Of late it has been beset by a number of problems ranging from trouble with MRA and a loss of staff.