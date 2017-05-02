We don’t know why DPP is targeting us – Uladi Mussa

Acting president for the People’s Party (PP), Uladi Mussa, has asked the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to explain why it is targeting his party.

Mussa is demanding the explanation from DPP following recent incidents such as arrest of former President Joyce Banda’s sister Cecelia Kumpukwe and a PP member, Stella Assani.

The two are on court bail waiting for the commencement of their trial in which they are being suspected of writing a fake resignation letter for the country’s vice president, Saulos Chilima.

“Kumpukwe has never served as a party official, they are only arresting PP members, and they arrested me claiming that I approved the passports which is the duty for the Minister of Home Affairs. They also went to search at the house of our member, Kamlepo Kalua,” he said.

On Kalua’s case, Mussa was referring to last week’s incident whereby Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) in the company of heavily armed police officers went to the Rumphi East parliamentarian’s house in Blantyre and seized his two vehicles.

MRA claims the said vehicles were brought into this country without Kalua paying custom duty though Kalua defended himself saying he used his rights as a legislator to import two vehicles without paying the tax.

Mussa has said he is wondering why the laws are only being used against members of opposition though there is enough evidence that some people from government side have cases to answer.

“They are only abusing those from opposition yet there is evidence that some people were found with huge amount of money in their houses but are not arrested,” he added.

Former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda, who is also a member of the ruling DPP, was found with millions in cash in his bedroom by the Anti- Corruption Bureau.

Chaponda was also implicated in a maize procurement scandal which led him to lose his ministerial post in President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet.