Mutharika to abolish tenancy labour

President Peter Mutharika has said that his government is putting in place measures that will lead to abolishment of tenancy labour in Malawi.

Mutharika revealed this during commemoration of World Labour Day at Kamuzu upper stadium in Blantyre.

In his remarks, the Malawi leader said abolishing tenancy labour is a way of thinking about dignity and respecting workers.

“Let us get rid of exploitive labour practices. For this reason, government is taking measures towards abolition of tenancy labour. This system resembles forced and bonded labour. This is a primitive system that does not respect the rights and dignity of workers,” Mutharika said.

He further told employers in the country to respect labour laws saying any employer found ill-treating employees will face the long arm of the law.

According to Mutharika labour laws are set to respect the dignity and rights of every worker but most employers do not want to respect the laws.

“Let every employer know that disrespecting labour laws is an offence but let me emphasize this point, as long as I am president of this country, I will not allow anyone, I mean anyone, to violate the laws or ill-treat our hard working Malawians. If you are found on the wrong side of the law, you will face the law,” said Mutharika.

“We will punish you. And if you are a resident investor, we will deport you without delay. No one comes into this country to exploit or look down upon Malawians.”

This year’s World Labour Day was commemorated under the theme “Enhancing Skills Development for Job Creation and Employability in the Workplace.”

During the commemorations, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), Illovo Sugar and ECAM among others were showed off their services and products.