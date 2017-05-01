CSOs are stealing from Malawians

The Malawi government has hit at the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) arguing that they have a bad record of accountability and are stealing from ordinary Malawians.

Government through Presidential advisor on Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs) Mabvuto Bamusi has said the organizations need to be accountable before they accuse government of failing to address corruption in the country.

Bamusi added that the President Peter Mutharika led administration will direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the CSOs.

“Some of the CSOs are to be exposed on how the owners have been stealing from Malawians,” said Bamusi who used to be one of the country’s prominent activists.

He further faulted the CSOS for failing to engage in a dialogue with government on matters affecting the public.

However, one the leaders of a civil society organisation in the country Gift Trapence of Centre for Development of the People has challenged government to bring evidence of corruption.