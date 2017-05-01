We are not closing Kamuzu Stadium – Government

Government through the Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development says Kamuzu Stadium will not be closed.

Minister responsible Henry Mussa made the announcement on Monday during the labour day commemoration at upper stadium.

He said Government will provide resources for the maintenance of the facility following president Peter Mutharika’ intervention.

“Be assured that the stadium will not be closed. The artificial turf will be replaced with natural grass, apart from improving fan sanitary facilities at the stadium. Government, FAM and Sports Council are doing everything everything possible to renovate the facility for football fans’ betterment,” said.

The development comes just days after Football Association of Malawi (FAM) ordered for an immediate closure of the facility saying it was unfit to host top flight football.

This decision angered Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers supporters who were planning to stage demonstrations on Thursday.

Meanwhile Malawi24 can reveal that the staged demos have been called off following Mussa’s comments.

The latest development will see TNM Super League matches being played at the facility.