DPP supporters are savages – Mayaya

Renowned human rights activist Billy Mayaya has called Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials uncivilised people over their conduct at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital, Lilongwe.

On Wednesday, DPP officials barred Lilongwe City Council deputy Mayor Juliana Kaduya from attending commissioning ceremony of Malawi National Fibre Backbone Project which President Peter Mutharika also attended.

Reports say that DPP suspects Kaduya of working with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) since she supported and voted for MCP’s Desmond Bikoko who won as the Mayor of Lilongwe after defeating DPP’s Akwame Bandawe during the mayoral elections of the city earlier this year.

Mayaya took the matter quickly to social media to attack the ruling party saying it is preparing to lose in the upcoming elections.

“How to lose an election, you have chased away the Lilongwe Deputy Mayor Juliana Kaduya at the BICC since you are claiming that she is of MCP. Savages,” commented Mayaya.

Since the elections were held, Kaduya who won the deputy mayoral seat on DPP ticket, is said to have not been in good terms with other party members who threatened to deal with her.

Former DPP secretary general Francis Mphepo was heard soon after the results were announced at the Lilongwe Civic offices in January this year saying that the party will deal with Kaduya.

“We will deal with you. You have betrayed us,” Mphepo was quoted by members of the press soon after results were made in public.

Meanwhile Mutharika has commissioned the project which aims at improving Information and Communication Technology in this country.